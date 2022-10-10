Ukrainian military open friendly fire on those who try to escape Vuhledar

This morning, the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to get out of Vuhledar, or rather, to leave their positions, but received a hard blow from their own. This was reported by journalist Andrey Rudenko in his Telegram channel.

According to the reporter, the soldiers were shot by the Nazis. The Ukraine's equipment is still on fire, many wounded and killed soldiers, the military commander added.

Earlier it was reported about the destruction of a group of saboteurs-reconnaissance troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction by the calculation of the Uragan MLRS. Also, the artillerymen of the Russian army destroyed another DRG with the help of a drone.