Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations

World

The head of the Association of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine, politician Sergei Pashinsky, in an interview with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksey Stolyarov), who introduced themselves as former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, spoke about the control by the US authorities over all operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and about the Crimean bridge. A fragment of the conversation, recorded before the bridge was blown up, was published on the pranksters' Telegram channel.

Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations

Pashinsky said that Ukraine is preparing a number of military operations in Russia. According to him, he himself conducts several operations and informs the US Central Intelligence Agency about them. He added that Washington has the right to veto all operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pashinsky also spoke about the Crimean bridge. He said that once the US approves the blowing of the bridge, "the situation can move."

The Crimean bridge was undermined on the morning of October 8. As a result of the explosion of a truck on the bridge, two car spans partially collapsed, and seven fuel tanks of the railway train also caught fire. Three people died. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the special services of Ukraine the customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
