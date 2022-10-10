Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet proposed to "blow out" the NATO satellite constellation, which, according to him, conducts reconnaissance activities and coordinates missile strikes by Ukrainian troops on new Russian territories.

"It is worth blowing out the NATO satellite constellation, which is currently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance and guidance of missile strikes with the help of the HIMARS MLRS in the Kherson, Zaporozhye regions, as well as the DPR and LPR. We have weapons capable of doing this, including a complex of Russian laser weapons "Peresvet". These satellites today are destroying our people, so we have every right to extinguish and disable them, as they contribute to aggression against Russia," Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, without satellite tracking, HIMARS will no longer carry significant danger, as they will lose their accuracy.