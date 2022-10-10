World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet proposed to "blow out" the NATO satellite constellation, which, according to him, conducts reconnaissance activities and coordinates missile strikes by Ukrainian troops on new Russian territories.

Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation

"It is worth blowing out the NATO satellite constellation, which is currently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance and guidance of missile strikes with the help of the HIMARS MLRS in the Kherson, Zaporozhye regions, as well as the DPR and LPR.

We have weapons capable of doing this, including a complex of Russian laser weapons "Peresvet". These satellites today are destroying our people, so we have every right to extinguish and disable them, as they contribute to aggression against Russia," Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, without satellite tracking, HIMARS will no longer carry significant danger, as they will lose their accuracy.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
