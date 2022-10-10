World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine

After launching rocket strikes on Kyiv, transport infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine should be shelled. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Sobolev, reports on Monday, October 10, NEWS.ru.

“Now it is necessary, first of all, to hit communications and railway bridges in western Ukraine in order to exclude even the slightest possibility for NATO weapons to reach the front line,” he said.

According to him, by defeating such targets, it is necessary to cut off any supply of strategic raw materials and products. The deputy believes that this will help to reduce the time of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
