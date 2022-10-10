World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine

World

The goal of future actions of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine should be the complete dismantling of the Kyiv regime, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

The politician, commenting on the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Russia on the infrastructure of Ukraine, noted that there would be “other episodes”, and also expressed his personal opinion.

He stated that the Ukrainian authorities with the current regime would pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia.

“Therefore, in addition to protecting our people and protecting the country’s borders, the goal of our future actions, in my opinion, should be the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine,” Medvedev explained.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote

Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
Russia
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
World
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
World
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Last materials
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Crimea Bridge explosion: Two road sections partially collapse
Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel
Putin and Zelensky agree to attend G20 summit in Indonesia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy