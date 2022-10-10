Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine

The goal of future actions of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine should be the complete dismantling of the Kyiv regime, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

The politician, commenting on the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Russia on the infrastructure of Ukraine, noted that there would be “other episodes”, and also expressed his personal opinion.

He stated that the Ukrainian authorities with the current regime would pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia.