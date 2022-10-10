World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia

Russia and Belarus have begun deploying a joint group of troops on the western borders, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on security issues, Belta reports. According to Lukashenkо, the corresponding order was given two days ago.

The President explained that the decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State. If the threat level reaches the current level, the Belarusian leader said, Minsk and Moscow will begin to deploy a joint group of troops.

“I must inform you that the formation of this group has begun. It's been going on, I think, for two days. My order was given for us to start forming this group,” Lukashenkо said.

Earlier, the president of Belarus announced an impending attack by Ukraine, in connection with which the politician threatened Kyiv with a response.

Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
