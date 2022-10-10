Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote on his Telegram channel commenting on massive missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on October 10.

Problems with electricity, water and communications have emerged in many cities of Ukraine, the MP noted. Interruptions were reported in the work of the national railway system, the work of administrative and law enforcement agencies was completely paralyzed.

According to Ilya Kiva, the entire political leadership of Ukraine has been evacuated to safe places. President Volodymyr Zelensky has fled, he wrote.