Putin and Zelensky agree to attend G20 summit in Indonesia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to come to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis said, The National reports.

According to the ambassador, Indonesia started working to welcome the two presidents for the summit, which is going to take place in November. In particular, Indonesian officials think about how to accommodate the presidents in different hotels, and how to avoid additional tension on the sidelines of the summit.

It is not ruled out that Putin and Zelensky may have a personal meeting at the G20 summit. If it happens, it will be their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the special military operation.

"We want to make the G20 a platform for peace, not conflict,” Bagis said.

On September 16, Putin confirmed Russia's participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia, but questioned his own presence at the event. Washington urged Zelensky to attend the G20 summit if the Russian president was going to come there too. Nevertheless, the White House left Zelensky the right to choose the online format for attending the summit.