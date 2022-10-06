World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia

World

One may often hear public figures in the West talking about the need to physically eliminate the Russian president, defeat the Russian Armed Forces, deprive Russia of nuclear weapons and bring the Russians to zero.

Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia

Such comments appear in the West in response to Putin's warning that he made on September 21.

"In order to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means that we have at our disposal. This is not a bluff," Putin then said.

Immediately after that, Western media started blowing up the topic about Russia's alleged plans to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. As a result, the United States started talking about a response, and what kind of response it should be exactly — nuclear or conventional.

The nuclear attack itself may never happen, but Washington already talks about its direct participation in the war with Russia and the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine.

According to Newsweek, the physical elimination of the Russian president would be a "decisive response" that the United States could make. An operation to kill Putin "in the very heart of the Kremlin" could also be an option, the US-based publication said.

Former director of the CIA, retired General David Petraeus said in an interview with ABC point-blank that the United States could start a war with Russia directly. Such a war should look like collective efforts by NATO countries to destroy all Russian non-nuclear forces and the Black Sea fleet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Conflicts
An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv

The British press has recently reported that Russia was going to conduct a nuclear test either on the borders with Ukraine or in the Black Sea.

An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
World
Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories
World
Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian
Alexander Shtorm An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm Andrey Mihayloff Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger
Russia
Putin orders to take Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into federal ownership
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
World
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
Last materials
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
Can the world renounce nuclear weapons for the sake of global peace?
Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding
An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv
NATO and Russia: A long and winding road from junior partner to enemy
Putin orders to take Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into federal ownership
Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian
Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy