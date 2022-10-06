World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt

World

The United States will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and start negotiations with Russia only after main industrial competitors in Europe go bankrupt, political scientist Marat Bashirov believes.

European countries already find themselves on the verge of an economic disaster due to anti-Russian sanctions. Europeans were thus forced to move many industrial productions to the United States, the expert said.

"As soon as the United States eats up all the marginal, that is, profitable productions in Europe, as soon as those production facilities, together with banking operations, move to the territory of the United States, this whole story will end," Bashirov said in an interview with ukraina.ru publication.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
