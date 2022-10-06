The United States will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and start negotiations with Russia only after main industrial competitors in Europe go bankrupt, political scientist Marat Bashirov believes.
European countries already find themselves on the verge of an economic disaster due to anti-Russian sanctions. Europeans were thus forced to move many industrial productions to the United States, the expert said.
"As soon as the United States eats up all the marginal, that is, profitable productions in Europe, as soon as those production facilities, together with banking operations, move to the territory of the United States, this whole story will end," Bashirov said in an interview with ukraina.ru publication.
The British press has recently reported that Russia was going to conduct a nuclear test either on the borders with Ukraine or in the Black Sea.