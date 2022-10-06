Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding

Igor Murashov, former Director General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), informed Ukrainian intelligence services about whether the nuclear power station could withstand flooding.

According to Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the "We are together with Russia" movement, the former director of the station said that Kyiv turned to him with such a request.

"He received such an inquiry from the Ukrainian side. Murashov admitted that himself during interrogation,” Rogov said, Channel One reports.

On October 4, it was reported that Igor Murashov, the former head of the ZNPP, was deported from Ukraine. Prior to that, he admitted that he had communicated with Igor Kazemirsky, an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, through instant messengers to inform him about the current state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Rogov also said that Kyiv was allegedly preparing a provocation at the nuclear power plant. He suggested that the Ukrainian authorities intended to trigger a massive release of water at several hydroelectric power stations.