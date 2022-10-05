World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories

World

The entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia gives the country a secure position for the defense of those territories, former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski said, RIA Novosti reports.

Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories

"Russia already had logistical and popular support in the four republics where the referenda were held, and now it has established a defensive position," Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst said.

According to Kwiatkowski, such a significant change took place months earlier, and the referenda have now reestablished it. The results of the referenda came as a democratic expression of the will of the residents of the regions, she added. At the same time, the West supports the Ukrainian government that expelled most of the political parties that criticized Kyiv's actions.

Karen Kwiatkowski is an American activist and commentator. She is a retired U. S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel whose assignments included duties as a Pentagon desk officer and a variety of roles for the National Security Agency.

On September 30, Russia vetoed a draft resolution of the UN Security Council not to recognise the referenda in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

In a document prepared by the United States and Albania said that the referenda were illegal. The resolution also stated that Russia's actions could not form the basis for changing the status of the four regions.

Ten countries voted for the resolution. Four states, including India and China, abstained from condemning the entry of the new subjects into Russia.

China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that the UN Security Council should be objective and unbiased, whereas its actions should be aimed at defusing the situation and resolving the crisis, rather than not vice versa.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

An intense movement of NATO aircraft was reported at Poland's Rzeszow airfield near the Ukrainian border

Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Europe
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Russia
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Europe
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Andrey Mihayloff Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Society
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
World
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
World
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
Last materials
International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity?
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy