Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories

The entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia gives the country a secure position for the defense of those territories, former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski said, RIA Novosti reports.

"Russia already had logistical and popular support in the four republics where the referenda were held, and now it has established a defensive position," Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst said.

According to Kwiatkowski, such a significant change took place months earlier, and the referenda have now reestablished it. The results of the referenda came as a democratic expression of the will of the residents of the regions, she added. At the same time, the West supports the Ukrainian government that expelled most of the political parties that criticized Kyiv's actions.

Karen Kwiatkowski is an American activist and commentator. She is a retired U. S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel whose assignments included duties as a Pentagon desk officer and a variety of roles for the National Security Agency.

On September 30, Russia vetoed a draft resolution of the UN Security Council not to recognise the referenda in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

In a document prepared by the United States and Albania said that the referenda were illegal. The resolution also stated that Russia's actions could not form the basis for changing the status of the four regions.

Ten countries voted for the resolution. Four states, including India and China, abstained from condemning the entry of the new subjects into Russia.

China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that the UN Security Council should be objective and unbiased, whereas its actions should be aimed at defusing the situation and resolving the crisis, rather than not vice versa.