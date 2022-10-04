World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

World

An intense movement of NATO aircraft was reported at Poland's Rzeszow airfield near the Ukrainian border.

Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

According to Flightradar service, NATO aircraft were repeatedly spotted in the specified zone, lenta.ru news publication wrote. On September 29, a Boeing 747-412 of Kalitta Air cargo airline arrived in Poland from Columbus, Ohio, USA. The airline, among other things, services orders from the US Department of Defense.

On September 30, a CASA C-295M transport aircraft of the Spanish Air Force was recorded moving in the area of ​​​​the airfield. The aircraft had the transponder on — it headed towards Krakow.

Also on September 30, the Ukrainian-registered An-124 Ruslan of Arab cargo airline Maximus Air Cargo took off from the airfield to Marseille, France.

On October 1, an American Bell 429 helicopter, also registered in Ukraine, departed from Rzeszow to Prague. This type of helicopter was designed to provide emergency out-of-hospital medical assistance.

On October 2, an Airbus A330-243 of AirTanker airline arrived at the Polish airfield from Brize Norton — the largest air base of the Royal Air Force. In addition, a Boeing 767 was spotted at the airfield flying in from Ireland's Shannon Airport. The US government that has the right to use this airport has repeatedly used it as an intermediate point for military purposes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Americas
The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia

The global significance of the presidential election in Brazil is not to be underestimated. There is no doubt that the Latin American giant will not side with the West in the fight against Russia

The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
World
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
World
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
World
Elon Musk: UN should held new referenda, Ukraine ensures non-bloc status, Crimes is Russia
Lyuba Lulko The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis NATO's proxy war on Russia Andreas C Chrysafis Costantino Ceoldo It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace? Costantino Ceoldo
World
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russia
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
World
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Last materials
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
Elon Musk: UN should held new referenda, Ukraine ensures non-bloc status, Crimes is Russia
The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy