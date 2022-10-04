Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

An intense movement of NATO aircraft was reported at Poland's Rzeszow airfield near the Ukrainian border.

According to Flightradar service, NATO aircraft were repeatedly spotted in the specified zone, lenta.ru news publication wrote. On September 29, a Boeing 747-412 of Kalitta Air cargo airline arrived in Poland from Columbus, Ohio, USA. The airline, among other things, services orders from the US Department of Defense.

On September 30, a CASA C-295M transport aircraft of the Spanish Air Force was recorded moving in the area of ​​​​the airfield. The aircraft had the transponder on — it headed towards Krakow.

Also on September 30, the Ukrainian-registered An-124 Ruslan of Arab cargo airline Maximus Air Cargo took off from the airfield to Marseille, France.

On October 1, an American Bell 429 helicopter, also registered in Ukraine, departed from Rzeszow to Prague. This type of helicopter was designed to provide emergency out-of-hospital medical assistance.

On October 2, an Airbus A330-243 of AirTanker airline arrived at the Polish airfield from Brize Norton — the largest air base of the Royal Air Force. In addition, a Boeing 767 was spotted at the airfield flying in from Ireland's Shannon Airport. The US government that has the right to use this airport has repeatedly used it as an intermediate point for military purposes.