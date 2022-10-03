World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone

World

NATO intelligence warned the command of the North Atlantic Alliance about a possibility for Russia to test the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, Italian newspaper La Repubblica said.

NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone

The report from the NATO intelligence referred to the movements of the Belgorod multi-purpose nuclear submarine in the Kara Sea, the article said. Experts fear that the submarine may launch a nuclear drone there.

The Poseidon underwater vehicle is capable of generating a radioactive tsunami that would wipe off major metropolitan areas such as New York or Los Angeles, La Repubblica said.

USA's infrared satellites are unable to see what is happening in the deep sea. The Poseidon is a noiseless vehicle. It radiates little heat and travels at over 100 kilometers per hour.

"It is just a simple test announcement that could give the Kremlin an opportunity to demonstrate a unique ability in a tug-of-war with the West: a weapon against which there is no defense," La Repubblica said.

The multi-purpose Belgorod nuclear submarine is an analogue of the Kursk. The submarine was launched in April 2019. The project was named 09852 specifically for the Poseidon system.

The K-329 Belgorod has a unique design. The sub has a special docking compartment for accommodating nuclear deep-sea stations — a type of submarines that only the Russian Navy has.

The submarine can carry six Poseidons that are capable of striking almost all coastal areas of the United States.

The Belgorod nuclear submarine was delivered to the Russian Navy on July 8. It was reported that the submarine is designed to solve scientific problems and conduct search and rescue operations.

The K-329 can also carry rescue deep-sea and autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams

Blinken openly, without hesitation, spoke about the US and its NATO partners having motives to destroy Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines

Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
Russia
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
World
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
World
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
Andreas C Chrysafis NATO's proxy war on Russia Andreas C Chrysafis Costantino Ceoldo It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace? Costantino Ceoldo Jan Westh Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine? Jan Westh
Last materials
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
NATO's proxy war on Russia
It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace?
Ukraine invites NATO to join conflict with Russia directly
Zelensky won't negotiate with Russia while Putin is president
Putin signs agreements incorporating DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia
Putin delivers landmark speech in the Kremlin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy