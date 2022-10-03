World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will

World

OPEC+ member countries discuss a possibility of reducing oil production by more than a million barrels per day. The ministers of the member states will discuss this issue at a meeting in Vienna on 5 October.

OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will

A month ago, OPEC+ countries decided to cut oil production in October by 100,000 barrels per day. The document then noted that the August decision to increase production was designed only for September, TASS said.

In addition, OPEC+ ministers agreed to hold alliance meetings at any time to respond to market conditions.

The oil production decline in September looked symbolic. Indeed, OPEC+ includes 23 countries. The reduction (or increase) in oil production is distributed in proportion to the market. Therefore, it is Russia and Saudi Arabia — the oil production leaders — that reduce (or increase) oil production most.

The current agreement to reduce oil production, if implemented, will be much more conspicuous than the previous one. Why is this being done, given that oil prices have been at a fairly high level these days, at around $90 per barrel?

According to experts' estimates, the demand for oil will fall significantly already in the coming months. The oil demand in China and Europe has been pretty low lately. OPEC+ wants to prevent a collapse in oil prices.

If the alliance decides to reduce oil production, OPEC+ will demonstrate its attitude towards Washington's calls not to reduce, but to increase oil production. The US authorities are interested in this, since the shortage of oil triggers a price increase — not only at gas stations.

It is worth noting another factor that directly concerns Russia. The EU currently discusses another package of sanctions against Russia. The new package, among other things, will cap prices on Russian oil.

Washington and G7 countries have been promoting this idea for months already. Today we can see the European Union, which includes 28 states, discussing the idea of ​​capping prices on Russian oil.

Russian officials earlier said that Moscow would not supply fuel to the countries that impose a limit on fuel prices. Consequently, taking into account the reduction in oil production by OPEC+ states, there is every chance for oil prices to set a new record.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams

Blinken openly, without hesitation, spoke about the US and its NATO partners having motives to destroy Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines

Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
Russia
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
Andreas C Chrysafis NATO's proxy war on Russia Andreas C Chrysafis Costantino Ceoldo It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace? Costantino Ceoldo Jan Westh Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine? Jan Westh
Last materials
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
NATO's proxy war on Russia
It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace?
Ukraine invites NATO to join conflict with Russia directly
Zelensky won't negotiate with Russia while Putin is president
Putin signs agreements incorporating DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia
Putin delivers landmark speech in the Kremlin
Lukashenko: If Europe wants it, the war may end in a few days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy