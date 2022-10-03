Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in her Telegram channel that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken openly declared the motives of the United States and NATO to destroy the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

"Blinken openly, without hesitation, spoke about the US and its NATO partners having motives to destroy Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova referred to quotes from Blinken's speech at a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. The US Secretary of State then noted that at that time the gas pipelines were not pumping gas to Europe, Nord Stream 2 was not put into operation, and Nord Stream 1 was shut down for a few weeks, because Russia used energy as a weapon.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow never used energy as a weapon. Instead, Russia has been supplying fuel to European countries for 50 years.

Maria Zakharova also paid attention to Blinken's remarks about the USA now being the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe to compensate for any energy losses amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"And here is the motive, but Ukraine has nothing to do with it. If we keep it in mind in the context of US energy interests, then one should say that under pressure from American officials, Kyiv politicians would constantly put up conditions to Russia, and those conditions would be on the verge of gas transit blackmail,” Zakharova summed up.

Explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines took place on September 26. Four leaks were recorded in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark. Gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage. In Europe, the United States and Russia, the incident was called sabotage.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that it would be possible to repair the damaged pipelines, but this would take a lot of time and money.

The following appears to be very interesting indeed:

German N24 (May 16, 2014): Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice: "… change the structure of energy dependence… to depend more on the the North America energy platform ... to have pipelines that don't go through Ukraine and Russia." (loads slowly)

President Joe Biden (Feb 7, 2022): "If Russia invades...then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since...the project is in Germany's control?»

Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that."