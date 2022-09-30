World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine invites NATO to join conflict with Russia directly

World

Ukraine's decision to bid for fast-track NATO membership sounds like a direct invitation to the alliance to come into direct conflict with Russia, the leader of the Liberal and Democratic Party, a member of the negotiating group with the Kyiv authorities, Leonid Slutsky said, TASS reports.

Ukraine invites NATO to join conflict with Russia directly

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would apply for fast-track NATO membership, TASS reports.

In his address, Zelensky said that Ukraine "has de facto made its way into NATO and become part of it. Now Kyiv is applying officially to do this de jure, on an expedited basis."

Ukraine will nationalize all Russian assets, Zelensky also said:

"At the next meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a draft law on the nationalization of all Russian assets will be considered, which should significantly simplify this procedure. I ask you to support this bill without delay. We are completing the dismantling of Russian influence on Ukraine, Europe and the world," the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements making the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine parts of Russia.

"I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to hear me, so that everyone remembers this — the people living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye become our citizens forever,” Putin said in his speech before signing the documents.

USA recognises Ukraine within its former borders - Biden 

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that the United States would recognize Ukraine within its former borders. The US will work to support Kyiv's attempts to regain control over the lost territories, including through military assistance, Biden said.

"Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy. The United States will always honour Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. The new sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities “that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory”, Biden said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
