Zelensky won't negotiate with Russia while Putin is president

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to negotiate with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.

"Ukraine has been and remains the leader in negotiating efforts: it was our state that has always offered Russia to agree on coexistence on equal, honest, worthy and fair terms,” he said and noted that Kyiv was ready for a dialogue with Russia, "but with a different president," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no prerequisites for negotiations between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart. Zelensky, in turn, said that he was not negotiating "with those who issues ultimatums."

Author`s name: Editorial Team
