World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Lukashenko: If Europe wants it, the war may end in a few days

World

Moscow has stepped up its signals to the West to take a path of negotiations and agreements.

Lukashenko: If Europe wants it, the war may end in a few days

On September 30, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that there is a chance to "end the war in a few days," if the Europeans want it.

It appears that Moscow is ready to establish the status quo, whereas the West is not. Kyiv stands strongly against it and insists on tougher measures. The trap near Liman is a trump card for Western countries.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and therefore part of the Western elites, urged to conclude a new configuration of security in Europe with the participation of Russia. Former US President Donald Trump set out a desire to mediate the talks.

As for sitting US President Joe Biden, it appears that he has taken a break as Washington is analysing different scenarios.

Hard pressure may lead to unmanageable scenarios, which the White House would like to avoid. The main question is Putin. The US and the EU are not ready to negotiate personally with him. Therefore, they are waiting for Russia to offer an acceptable option, Brief Telegram channel said.

At the same time, the United States would like to prevent escalation, including possible hostilities on the territory of Russia.

The military command of Britain and Ukraine insist on strikes on military infrastructure and, above all, on the Crimean Bridge.

To crown it all, Ukraine is considering options for obtaining nuclear weapons from the UK as a guarantee to its independence.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Columnists
Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?

In 2014, Joe Biden was the Vice-President of the Obama government and John Kerry was the Secretary of State. They worked in the same direction when it come to Russia, but Biden was the driving force when it came to bringing about a coup d´etat in Ukraine

Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Opinion
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Politics
Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues
World
Polish FM: NATO will take part in Ukrainian conflict provided one condition
Editorial Team Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine? Editorial Team Alexander Shtorm Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues Alexander Shtorm Andrey Mihayloff What will happen to the world after Nord Stream accidents? Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Putin to deliver 'lengthy speech' at special ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30
Russia
Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Russia
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Last materials
Lukashenko: If Europe wants it, the war may end in a few days
Ukraine and the West may force Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?
Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues
Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Polish FM: NATO will take part in Ukrainian conflict provided one condition
Putin to deliver 'lengthy speech' at special ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30
What will happen to the world after Nord Stream accidents?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy