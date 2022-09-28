World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately

The US Embassy in Moscow urged US citizens residing in Russia to leave the country immediately.

"On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U. S. citizenship, deny their access to U. S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service. <…> U. S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain," a message posted on the website of the US Embassy said.

It thus becomes clear from the message that the embassy warns US citizens holding dual citizenship of a possibility for their call-up for military service.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the partial mobilisation in Russia. According to him, Washington has provided consistent and significant defence assistance and will continue to "stand together with Ukraine and its people."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country on September 21. The head of state stressed that those called up for military service would undergo additional military training before being sent to military units.

