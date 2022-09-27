World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US helicopters fly above the sites of Nord Stream accidents

World

Two underground explosions were reported in the area of ​​gas leaks at Nord Stream pipeline, Swedish publication svt.se said.

There is no doubt that there were explosions, seismologist Bjorn Lund said. Thirty measuring stations in southern Sweden recorded the data, the publication said. One explosion occurred at night, and the other one — on Monday evening.

The German media wrote that the explosions could take place as a result of acts of targeted sabotage. Moscow did not rule out such an opportunity either.

Representatives for the Federal Network Agency of Germany stated that they did not know the causes of the accident.

There is a huge hole there

Earlier, the Danish Energy Authority said that leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines could be the result of a deliberate attack, since there is "not a small crack, but a really big hole there."

Nord Stream AG, the gas system operator, said that it was impossible to estimate how much time it would take to repair the three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. The destruction occurred simultaneously, the company representatives said.

The Danish Armed Forces published photos and videos from the sites of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas leaks in the Baltic Sea. According to the Danish military, the largest created turbulence on the surface of 1 kilometer in diameter. The smallest made a circle of approximately 200 meters.

US Sikorsky choppers fly above accident sites

It is worthy of note that US Air Force helicopters conducted sorties in the area where the Nord Stream accident occurred. The trajectory of their flight coincides with the site, where the leaks subsequently took place, Oleg Makarov, a military expert, co-founder of Vatfor, wrote on the Telegram channel of the project.

According to Flightradar24 and ads-b.nl services, USA's Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk helicopters (call sign FFAB123) flew over the above-mentioned area in early and mid-September. Their trail was found right above the sites of the accident.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
