Referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions completed

The referenda in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye (also spelled Zaporizhzhia) regions have ended, TASS reports.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) entrusted local commissions to decide when the voting can be completed depending on the security situation.

Below are the first results of the referenda:

Zaporozhye region: 98.19% voted 'yes' (as per 18% of processed votes);

voted 'yes' (as per 18% of processed votes); DPR: 97.91% voted 'yes' (as per 14% of processed votes);

voted 'yes' (as per 14% of processed votes); LPR: 97.82% voted 'yes' (13% of processed votes);

voted 'yes' (13% of processed votes); Kherson region: 96.97% voted 'yes' (14% of processed votes).

Situation in Donbas to change dramatically after referenda

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the situation in the republics will change dramatically both in legal terms and in terms of security.

"The situation will change from the legal point of view, from the point of view of international law, with all ensuing consequences to ensure security in these territories," Peskov said as quoted by TASS.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should stop shelling Donbas after the referenda.