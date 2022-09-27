World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Russia still ready for talks with Ukraine, but conditions have changed

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Moscow was ready to negotiate with Kyiv provided one fundamental principle was observed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kremlin: Russia still ready for talks with Ukraine, but conditions have changed

Peskov's comments came in response to reports about Moscow's new conditions for negotiations with the Ukrainian side, Interfax reports.

It goes about the principle when all the goals of the special military operation are achieved.

"The situation changes, so do the conditions — we have said this many times,” the spokesman said, adding that Russia was ready to negotiate.

According to Peskov, it was also noted at the meeting of the heads of state that Ukraine has completely left the negotiation track.

On September 26, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin told Erdogan that he was ready to return to negotiations with Kyiv, albeit on newly appeared conditions. The president said that on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the minister said.

The Russian president met with his Turkish counterpart at the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16. During the talks, they discussed, in particular, the conflict in Ukraine and the situation with grain supplies through the corridor in the Black Sea.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
