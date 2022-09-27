World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian and Chinese warships spotted off the coast of Alaska

World

A US Coast Guard patrol boat spotted Russian and Chinese ships in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, the Associated Press reports.

The Kimball boat first spotted a Chinese missile cruiser. It was said that on September 19, the Chinese cruiser traveled 138 kilometers from the island of Kiska, one of the islands of the Aleutian archipelago. Later, two more Chinese and four Russian warships were spotted off the coast of Alaska.

According to the US Coast Guard, there was one destroyer among the Russian ships.

The ships were traveling in a single formation, but then dispersed. The United States scrambled a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft for patrols.

The 17th Coast Guard District noted that the ships were traveling in accordance with international norms. However, the US will act to respond with presence to the presence of foreign warships near its coasts to ensure that US interests are not violated.

