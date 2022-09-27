Global Times: The Fed causes world to experience 'economic earthquake'

According to Chinese publication The Global Times, the world will experience an "economic earthquake” due to the decision of the US Federal Reserve System to raise the key rate.

The Fed's decision was made in an attempt to reduce the effects of inflation in the United States. At the same time, however, the decision may have a negative impact on the global economy.

The author of the article, Sheng Wen, said that the American authorities made a reckless decision. According to him, the Federal Reserve does not think about economic situations and exchange rates in other countries, even if they are US allies.