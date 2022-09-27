Scale of destruction at Nord Stream estimated as unprecedented

The simultaneous destruction of three gas pipeline strings in the Baltic Sea is unprecedented, operator Nord Stream AG announced, Interfax reports.

According to company representatives, all incidents occurred in one day.

"It is not yet possible to estimate the timing that would be required for the restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure," the company stressed.

The pressure in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline dropped on September 26 at night. Later it became known that a potential gas leak from the Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A drop in pressure was reported for Nord Stream 1 in the evening of September 26.

By nightfall, Nord Stream AG reported that pressure had dropped on both strings of the pipeline system. According to German media, an act of sabotage is not ruled out.