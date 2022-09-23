Erdogan: Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk left for Russia from Turkey

Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was released from Ukrainian captivity, has left Turkey for Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, during the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kyiv, Ankara had 200 names.

"These are all our guests. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin focused on one of them [Medvedchuk]. We have sent him to Russia. We are resolutely continuing the process,” Erdogan added.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was an important step towards ending the war. According to him, the decision to exchange POWs through Turkey was made in the course of diplomatic correspondence with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 22, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 55 captured servicemen from Russia, as well as from Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics returned home from Ukraine as a result of negotiations.