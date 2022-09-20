WWIII in the making right now as Russia readies something big

"Any manifestations of Ukraine's military aggression after the announcement of the results of referendums should be regarded as acts of open aggression against the civilian population of Russia. All those responsible will be punished severely,” Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi told RIA Novosti.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the forthcoming referenda a "parody". According to him, they "will not have legal consequences."

"If the idea of ​​referendums weren't so tragic, it would be funny,” AFP quoted Macron as saying.

The United States will never recognize Russian claims to any parts of Ukraine. Referendums will come as an insult to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said.

The Pentagon said that the referendums would not affect Washington's support for Kyiv. Biden aide Jacob Sullivan said that Washington was aware of the "potential mobilization" that could take place in Russia.

Zelensky's press secretary Nikiforov:

"Without the referendums, there is still the slightest chance for a diplomatic solution. After the referenda, there is none.

The LPR announced school holidays from September 22 to 28 in connection with the referendums. The head of the self-proclaimed republic Leonid Pasechnik signed the corresponding decree.

NATO is not going to recognise the referendums legitimate, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said.

Germany will not recognize referendums in the self-proclaimed LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) regions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.