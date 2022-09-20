Turkish President Erdogan: Russia and Ukraine should resolve crisis with dignity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The conversation took place before President Erdogan's speech at the UN General Assembly," the office staff said.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink denied rumors about the head of the US State Department Anthony Blinken trying to persuade the Ukrainian government to negotiate with Russia. The American authorities only want to support the Ukrainians "for a stronger position" in the event of negotiations with Moscow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, called on international organizations and countries to support Ankara's actions in order to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The Turkish president promised that his country would step up efforts to end hostilities in Ukraine that have "flared up with renewed vigor in recent days."

"We advocate resolving the crisis on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence. It is important to work together to find a reasonable, fair and viable diplomatic solution that will give Russia and Ukraine an opportunity to extricate from the crisis with dignity,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Anadolu.

Turkey arranged negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan recalled. In early March, Foreign Ministers of the two countries Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba met in Antalya. Later that month, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul (these were the last face-to-face negotiations between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv).

Erdogan also spoke about Turkey's role in concluding the food deal, which enables export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

On September 16, Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand. After the talks, he said that Putin wanted to end the armed conflict as soon as possible. Turkey's aspiration in this crisis is "to end this battle in peace."