World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkish President Erdogan: Russia and Ukraine should resolve crisis with dignity

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Turkish President Erdogan: Russia and Ukraine should resolve crisis with dignity

"The conversation took place before President Erdogan's speech at the UN General Assembly," the office staff said.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink denied rumors about the head of the US State Department Anthony Blinken trying to persuade the Ukrainian government to negotiate with Russia. The American authorities only want to support the Ukrainians "for a stronger position" in the event of negotiations with Moscow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, called on international organizations and countries to support Ankara's actions in order to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The Turkish president promised that his country would step up efforts to end hostilities in Ukraine that have "flared up with renewed vigor in recent days."

"We advocate resolving the crisis on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence. It is important to work together to find a reasonable, fair and viable diplomatic solution that will give Russia and Ukraine an opportunity to extricate from the crisis with dignity,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Anadolu.

Turkey arranged negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan recalled. In early March, Foreign Ministers of the two countries Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba met in Antalya. Later that month, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul (these were the last face-to-face negotiations between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv).

Erdogan also spoke about Turkey's role in concluding the food deal, which enables export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

On September 16, Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand. After the talks, he said that Putin wanted to end the armed conflict as soon as possible. Turkey's aspiration in this crisis is "to end this battle in peace."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation

The special military operation continues with minor tactical changes. The Russian troops have moved on to strike vital objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation
Nikolai Patrushev pays lighting-fast visit to China to discuss strategic issues
Asia
Nikolai Patrushev pays lighting-fast visit to China to discuss strategic issues
World
The West considers sanctions against Russia's Mir payment system. Turkey gives up
World
Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
Russia
Putin to address the nation in connection with upcoming referendums
Society
Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer
Russia passes new law introducing concepts of mobilisation and martial law
Russia
Russia passes new law introducing concepts of mobilisation and martial law
Last materials
Ukraine will fight for its land despite referendums in Russia-controlled regions
Putin to address the nation in connection with upcoming referendums
Russia passes new law introducing concepts of mobilisation and martial law
Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to become part of Russia
Nikolai Patrushev pays lighting-fast visit to China to discuss strategic issues
Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer
The West considers sanctions against Russia's Mir payment system. Turkey gives up
Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation
Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy