Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation

The special military operation continues with minor tactical changes. The Russian troops have moved on to strike vital objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Professor Alexei Podberyozkin, the director of the Center for Military-Political Problems, Doctor of Historical Sciences, said in an interview with Pravda. Ru.

The Ukrainian army has been destroyed almost entirely. There are very few professional soldiers left in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine also suffers from the shortage of military equipment and hardware, Podberyozkin pointed out.

"Ukraine is unable to fight for a long time. It is easy to imagine what is going to happen in October, November, December, because Ukraine has been left without energy resources, and the remnants of the infrastructure will be destroyed,” he said.

According to Podberyozkin, the special operation will end in early 2023, most likely by springtime, with the absolute defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the surrender of Ukraine.