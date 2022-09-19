World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately

World

The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People's Republic has addressed the head of the region, Leonid Pasechnik, with an initiative to immediately hold a referendum to recognize the republic as an entity of the Russian Federation.

Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately

"The residents of Donbass made their choice back in 2014 at the self-determination referendum of the LPR, and during all these years they believed that a second one would definitely follow to fulfill our dream to return home to the Russian Federation,” Lina Vokalova, deputy chairman of the LPR said.

According to her, the events of the recent days have shown that Kyiv has "crossed all the red lines" by shelled civilians and conducting terrorist acts. However, such "bloody provocations" only forced the local residents to stand together for their future.

"We consider it more timely than ever to make a strong-willed decision to immediately hold a referendum on the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic. We are convinced that the people of the Luhansk region will support the initiative,” Vokalova said, adding that being part of Russia, the republic will obtain security guarantees and will thus be able to go back to peaceful life.

Earlier, the head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said that the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) to Russia could be possible without referendums. Such a move would be "logical and reasonable," he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk

At least 13 civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk

At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
Putin: If Europeans want to stay warm, they only need to press one button
Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine
China Telecom skyscraper fire: A giant torch all ablaze
Putin tells Modi he wants to end Ukrainian conflict ASAP
Ukraine shells Kherson: Three killed
Hostilities on the border between Kyrgyztan and Tajikistan continue
In Kazan, racing Lada car hacks pedestrian into two
Tourist beats his wife to death on vacation in Turkey
Russia ready to donate 300,000 tons of fertilizers to developing countries
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Author names
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy