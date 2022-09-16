World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine

World

Russia's civilian infrastructure suffers damage, Moscow responds to Kyiv's attacks with restraint, but this will not always be the case, President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine

"The special operation is not another warning. We see attempts to cause damage to our civilian infrastructure, we do respond with restraint, but only for the time being,” he said.

"Not too long ago, the Russian Armed Forces delivered [in response] a couple of attacks, sensitive ones, but they were just preventing strikes, let's call them so. If the situation continues to develop this way, then the response will be more serious,” Putin added.

Speaking about the possible negotiations with Ukraine, Putin said:

"The first condition is that they need to agree, they don't want to. Mr. Zelensky announced that he was not ready, that he did not want to talk with Russia. Well, if you're not ready, don't."

Kyiv "announced that they would not seek any agreements with Russia, but would rather seek victory on the battlefield. Well, good riddance. This is what they are now trying to do with their counteroffensive, let's see how it ends."

Adjusting the plan of the special military operation in Ukraine is out of the question, he also said.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Russian president said:

"The plan of the special operation is not subject to adjustment. The General Staff makes operational decisions in the course of the operation, considers something the key, the main goal, and the main goal is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbass,” he said, noting that it is not the full Russian army, but only the contract part of its that does the fighting.

Putin about sanctions against Chechen President Kadyrov

Sanctions against the children of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov are schizophrenic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. 

According to Putin, the Americans no longer understand what they are doing. 

“Putting underage children under sanctions is something outrageous, it's schizophrenia,” the president stressed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart

After Kazakhstan announced intention to support sanctions and follow the policy of the United States, one may conclude that the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is on its last legs

Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Russia
Russia to reinforce Western Military District with T-90M tanks to counter NATO
World
US to ship advanced artillery and missile systems to Kyiv for offensive operations
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
World
Unspoken rule: Western countries will not ship their own tanks to Ukraine
Russia
Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine
USA will become party to the conflict should it send advanced missiles to Ukraine
World
USA will become party to the conflict should it send advanced missiles to Ukraine
Last materials
Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine
China Telecom skyscraper fire: A giant torch all ablaze
Putin tells Modi he wants to end Ukrainian conflict ASAP
Ukraine shells Kherson: Three killed
Hostilities on the border between Kyrgyztan and Tajikistan continue
In Kazan, racing Lada car hacks pedestrian into two
Tourist beats his wife to death on vacation in Turkey
Russia ready to donate 300,000 tons of fertilizers to developing countries
Prosecutor General of Luhansk People's Republic and his deputy killed in explosion
Russia to reinforce Western Military District with T-90M tanks to counter NATO
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy