Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine

Russia's civilian infrastructure suffers damage, Moscow responds to Kyiv's attacks with restraint, but this will not always be the case, President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"The special operation is not another warning. We see attempts to cause damage to our civilian infrastructure, we do respond with restraint, but only for the time being,” he said.

"Not too long ago, the Russian Armed Forces delivered [in response] a couple of attacks, sensitive ones, but they were just preventing strikes, let's call them so. If the situation continues to develop this way, then the response will be more serious,” Putin added.

Speaking about the possible negotiations with Ukraine, Putin said:

"The first condition is that they need to agree, they don't want to. Mr. Zelensky announced that he was not ready, that he did not want to talk with Russia. Well, if you're not ready, don't."

Kyiv "announced that they would not seek any agreements with Russia, but would rather seek victory on the battlefield. Well, good riddance. This is what they are now trying to do with their counteroffensive, let's see how it ends."

Adjusting the plan of the special military operation in Ukraine is out of the question, he also said.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Russian president said:

"The plan of the special operation is not subject to adjustment. The General Staff makes operational decisions in the course of the operation, considers something the key, the main goal, and the main goal is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbass,” he said, noting that it is not the full Russian army, but only the contract part of its that does the fighting.

Putin about sanctions against Chechen President Kadyrov

Sanctions against the children of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov are schizophrenic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

According to Putin, the Americans no longer understand what they are doing.

“Putting underage children under sanctions is something outrageous, it's schizophrenia,” the president stressed.