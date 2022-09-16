World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin tells Modi he wants to end Ukrainian conflict ASAP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

In a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities refused to negotiate and intend to achieve their goals by military means.

"I am aware of your position on the conflict in Ukraine and your concerns. We will do our best to stop this as soon as possible,” the Russian president told the Indian prime minister. "Unfortunately, the opposing side announced its refusal to negotiate and wanted to achieve its goal by military means," he added.

On September 16, Putin took part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. On Friday, the Russian president is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During his speech at the SCO summit, Putin set out a hope that Western countries would abandon the policy of sanctions, and called on the West to abandon "economic selfishness."

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
