Russia ready to donate 300,000 tons of fertilizers to developing countries

Russia is ready to give hundreds of thousands of tons of fertilizers to developing countries free of charge, President Vladimir Putin said.

“In addition, the day before yesterday I also informed [UN Secretary General] Mr. Guterres about 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizers at seaports of the European Union. We are ready to hand them over to developing countries free of charge,” Putin said.

The Russian president also said that the decision of the European Union to lift sanctions from fertilizers was related only to Europe.

“It turns out that it is only them who can purchase our fertilizers. What about the developing and impoverished countries in the world?” he said.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russian Ambassador to the UN, earlier spoke about Russian fertilizers blocked at EU ports. Sanctions also prevent Russia from supplying food products as well, he added.