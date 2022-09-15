World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Unspoken rule: Western countries will not ship their own tanks to Ukraine

World

Germany has enough tanks to ship to Ukraine, but Berlin is not going to share them due to an unspoken agreement among Western countries, columnist Andreas Kluth said in an article for Bloomberg.

Unspoken rule: Western countries will not ship their own tanks to Ukraine

According to him, no NATO partner country has sent Western-made battle tanks to Ukraine yet. Berlin will not make such a decision unless NATO and EU allies approve of it first.

Germany does not want to be the first Western country to be accused of escalating the conflict in Ukraine. This is now the unspoken rule that Western countries observe, Kluth wrote.

Another reason for Germany's reluctance lies in the country's defense capability. Germany has a limited number of tanks and spare parts for them. Berlin will not compromise its own combat readiness, the author of the article said.

In early September, Die Welt columnist Christoph Schiltz said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only wanted to lift the morale of his military men when he said that Ukraine would take the Crimea back. The international community has long come to terms with Crimea's entry into Russia, the journalist said adding that Ukraine would not be able to "win the conflict" with the support that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz provides.

According to Schiltz, the German chancellor fears the Russian president.

For this reason, Christoph Schiltz assumed, Germany is not ready to ship Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video

The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the amphibious assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the crossing of the Dnieper River

Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
World
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
World
Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Last materials
Unspoken rule: Western countries will not ship their own tanks to Ukraine
USA will become party to the conflict should it send advanced missiles to Ukraine
Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine
US to ship advanced artillery and missile systems to Kyiv for offensive operations
Putin thanks Xi Jinping for his position on Ukraine
Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
US uses direct threats to put pressure on Indian companies dealing with Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy