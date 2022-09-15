Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart

After Kazakhstan announced intention to support sanctions and follow the policy of the United States, one may conclude that the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is on its last legs.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed leaving the CSTO during his recent visit to Sochi. He talked about it as a full-fledged denunciation of the agreement and withdrawal of signature. Tokayev offered his options: he is ready to sign security guarantees for Russian-speaking people in Kazakhstan.

The head of MI6 will visit Kazakhstan in October. UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss will pay her visit to the country later.

The Customs Union may thus cease to exist in 2023. In fact, the union is not functional already now.

Kazakhstan has switched its entire trade with Russia under the sanctions control of the United States. Without the permission of American officials, no agreements can be implemented. The purpose of the move is to avoid secondary sanctions, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

Kazakhstan does not support the idea of ​​bringing in CSTO forces to support Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan either. Belarus and Kyrgyzstan oppose the participation of the CSTO in the conflict with Azerbaijan. Russia believes that its participation in the peacekeeping mission with Turkey solves all problems. It is known that Ankara made it clear that it is ready to send its contingent to support Azerbaijan.