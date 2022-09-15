World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart

World

After Kazakhstan announced intention to support sanctions and follow the policy of the United States, one may conclude that the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is on its last legs.

Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed leaving the CSTO during his recent visit to Sochi. He talked about it as a full-fledged denunciation of the agreement and withdrawal of signature. Tokayev offered his options: he is ready to sign security guarantees for Russian-speaking people in Kazakhstan.

The head of MI6 will visit Kazakhstan in October. UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss will pay her visit to the country later.

The Customs Union may thus cease to exist in 2023. In fact, the union is not functional already now.

Kazakhstan has switched its entire trade with Russia under the sanctions control of the United States. Without the permission of American officials, no agreements can be implemented. The purpose of the move is to avoid secondary sanctions, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

Kazakhstan does not support the idea of ​​bringing in CSTO forces to support Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan either. Belarus and Kyrgyzstan oppose the participation of the CSTO in the conflict with Azerbaijan. Russia believes that its participation in the peacekeeping mission with Turkey solves all problems. It is known that Ankara made it clear that it is ready to send its contingent to support Azerbaijan.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video

The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the amphibious assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the crossing of the Dnieper River

Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
World
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
Russia
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
Last materials
US uses direct threats to put pressure on Indian companies dealing with Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video
The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon
Dmitry Medvedev on NATO-Russia war: Earth will burn and concrete will melt
PMC Wagner fighters advancing in Donbas
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy