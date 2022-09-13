World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II

World

The British government did not send invitations to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. This was reported on Tuesday by the PA agency, citing sources.

Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II

According to them, only about 500 high-ranking guests from all over the world will be present at the farewell to the monarch on September 19. It is noted that, in particular, Iran will be represented at the level of the ambassador in London. Earlier, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Philip VI of Spain and his wife Letizia confirmed their participation in the funeral ceremony.

Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She ruled the longest in British history - 70 years and seven months. The new monarch was her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, who took the name Charles III.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Russia
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation

Russia needs to declare general mobilisation, otherwise the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine would not be achieved

Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
World
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
World
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Last materials
Kyiv urges partners to use force to react to aggression
Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II
Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again
MiG-31 fighter jets conduct exercises in stratosphere
Bloomberg: European Commission will have to tell citizens the truth about the energy crisis
Zelensky's office names the countries that might be guarantors of Ukraine's security
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
Ukraine readies major offensive near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy