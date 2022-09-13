Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II

The British government did not send invitations to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. This was reported on Tuesday by the PA agency, citing sources.

According to them, only about 500 high-ranking guests from all over the world will be present at the farewell to the monarch on September 19. It is noted that, in particular, Iran will be represented at the level of the ambassador in London. Earlier, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Philip VI of Spain and his wife Letizia confirmed their participation in the funeral ceremony.

Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She ruled the longest in British history - 70 years and seven months. The new monarch was her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, who took the name Charles III.