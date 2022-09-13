Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again

US President Joe Biden asked for help when he got lost after speaking at the Kennedy Library in Boston, reports Sky News.

The accident took place the day before. The American leader presented his vision for the Cancer Moonshot program, aimed at reducing cancer deaths.

At the end of his speech, Biden thanked the audience for their attention, walked away from the podium, turned around and wanted to leave, but stopped and began to look around in confusion.

Then the head of state called assistants to the stage and, turning his back to the audience, asked where he should go next, and left only after being accompanied by assistants.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, has become the oldest US president in history, and critics regularly accuse him of mental disorder, pointing at his frequent gaffes and times when he loses his train of thought.