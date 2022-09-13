World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again

World

US President Joe Biden asked for help when he got lost after speaking at the Kennedy Library in Boston, reports Sky News.

Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again

The accident took place the day before. The American leader presented his vision for the Cancer Moonshot program, aimed at reducing cancer deaths.

At the end of his speech, Biden thanked the audience for their attention, walked away from the podium, turned around and wanted to leave, but stopped and began to look around in confusion.

Then the head of state called assistants to the stage and, turning his back to the audience, asked where he should go next, and left only after being accompanied by assistants.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, has become the oldest US president in history, and critics regularly accuse him of mental disorder, pointing at his frequent gaffes and times when he loses his train of thought.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Russia
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation

Russia needs to declare general mobilisation, otherwise the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine would not be achieved

Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
World
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
World
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Last materials
Kyiv urges partners to use force to react to aggression
Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II
Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again
MiG-31 fighter jets conduct exercises in stratosphere
Bloomberg: European Commission will have to tell citizens the truth about the energy crisis
Zelensky's office names the countries that might be guarantors of Ukraine's security
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
Ukraine readies major offensive near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy