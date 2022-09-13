Zelensky's office names the countries that might be guarantors of Ukraine's security

Volodymyr Zelensky's office published on Tuesday a draft on Ukraine's security guarantees, as possible guarantors Kyiv names the EU countries, the USA, Great Britain, Australia and Turkey.

A document titled "The Kyiv Security Treaty" was published on Tuesday on the website of Zelensky's office.

“Security guarantees should be affirmative and clearly articulated; they will outline a series of commitments made by the group of guarantors together with Ukraine. They should be binding on the basis of bilateral agreements, but united in a joint strategic partnership document called the Kyiv Security Treaty,” the text of the document says.

The document states that the agreement can unite "the main group of allied countries and Ukraine." "This group of countries may include the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, as well as the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Central and Eastern Europe," the document says.