Volodymyr Zelensky's office published on Tuesday a draft on Ukraine's security guarantees, as possible guarantors Kyiv names the EU countries, the USA, Great Britain, Australia and Turkey.
A document titled "The Kyiv Security Treaty" was published on Tuesday on the website of Zelensky's office.
“Security guarantees should be affirmative and clearly articulated; they will outline a series of commitments made by the group of guarantors together with Ukraine. They should be binding on the basis of bilateral agreements, but united in a joint strategic partnership document called the Kyiv Security Treaty,” the text of the document says.
The document states that the agreement can unite "the main group of allied countries and Ukraine." "This group of countries may include the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, as well as the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Central and Eastern Europe," the document says.
"The strongest guarantee of security for Ukraine is its ability to defend itself... This requires long-term stable investments in Ukraine's military-industrial base, large-scale transfer of weapons and intelligence support from allies, intensive training missions and joint exercises under the auspices of the European Union and NATO," stated in the text of the project.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russia needs to declare general mobilisation, otherwise the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine would not be achieved