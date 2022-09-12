World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Ambassador of Russia warns Germany about the red line the country's crossed

Germany crossed the red line when it had begun to supply lethal weapons of its own production to Ukraine, the Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said.

"Taking into account the moral and historical responsibility of Germany before our people for the crimes of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War," the diplomat noted.

Nechaev pointed out that the pumping of Ukraine with weapons, "as required by the Anglo -Saxon allies in NATO from Germany," is the path to nowhere, which only draws in the conflict and increases the number of victims.

The diplomat added that the process of post-war reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany is now, in fact, "undergoing erosion."

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
