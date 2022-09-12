Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev called the current conditions of Moscow for negotiations with Kyiv a 'warm-up for kids'. He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to the politician, in the future a total surrender of Kyiv on the terms of Russia will be required. So the deputy head of the Security Council responded to the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he did not intend to negotiate with Russia, which, to his words, nominates the ultimatum.

“The current “ultimatum” is a warm-up for kids compared to the requirements of the future,” Medvedev emphasized.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the probability of negotiations with Russia and said that he was currently not ready to start them. In addition, he called the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in the Donbass with an empty piece of paper, which Kyiv did not fulfill.