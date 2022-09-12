World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation

World

The "ultimatums” which, as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Russia allegedly puts forward, are nothing but a childish warm-up for upcoming demands, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stated, responding to Zelensky's recent remarks about Ukraine's refusal to negotiate with Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation

"Someone named Zelensky said that he would not engage in dialogue with those who put forward ultimatums,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. Deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the president of Ukraine knows what Russia's "ultimatums" were: the total surrender of Kyiv on Russia's terms.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was not ready for negotiations with Russia. In addition, he refused to engage in dialogue with "those who put forward ultimatums."

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held their last face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29. As a result of the meeting, Vladimir Medinsky, a member of the Russian delegation, said that the negotiations allowed the Russian Federation to receive a confirmation of Ukraine's intentions to abandon the course towards NATO membership.

Kremlin comments on Medvedev's post

Russia will strive to achieve all the goals set during the special military operation, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on Medvedev's Telegram post, TASS reports.

"Naturally, Russia will seek to achieve all the goals set for the special military operation,” Peskov stated.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
