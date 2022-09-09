Russians bring flowers to British Embassy in Moscow to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to King Charles III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, TASS reports.

"The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her nationals, as well as authority on the world stage,” President Putin said.

Vladimir Putin also wished the King of Britain courage and resilience in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.

"Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain,” the telegram says.

Earlier, Charles made his first announcement as the new king. He said that his mother's death came as "a moment of great sadness" for him. The family, the country and the Commonwealth are in mourning. Charles said.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8th. She was 96. She ascended the throne on February 6, 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, who led the British Empire during World War II.

After the announcement of her death, Muscovites started brining flowers to the British Embassy in Moscow. Some leave condolence cards and candles near the walls of the British Embassy.