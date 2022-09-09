World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russians bring flowers to British Embassy in Moscow to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to King Charles III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, TASS reports.

Russians bring flowers to British Embassy in Moscow to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

"The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her nationals, as well as authority on the world stage,” President Putin said.

Vladimir Putin also wished the King of Britain courage and resilience in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.

"Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain,” the telegram says.

Earlier, Charles made his first announcement as the new king. He said that his mother's death came as "a moment of great sadness" for him. The family, the country and the Commonwealth are in mourning. Charles said.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8th. She was 96. She ascended the throne on February 6, 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, who led the British Empire during World War II.

After the announcement of her death, Muscovites started brining flowers to the British Embassy in Moscow. Some leave condolence cards and candles near the walls of the British Embassy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Top secret NATO documents published on dark web

Top secret NATO documents were published on the dark web as a result of the cyber attack on the General Staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces

Top secret NATO documents published on dark web
Queen Elizabeth II is unconscious
World
Queen Elizabeth II is unconscious
Columnists
The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine shells and bombs regions that want to join Russia
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads? Mahboob A. Khawaja Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff
World
China will not change state regulation to buy Russian government bonds
Hotspots and Incidents
Two Ukrainian rockets shot down over Russia's Belgorod
Russian oil and gas revenues grow by 50 percent - Prime Minister Mishustin
Russia
Russian oil and gas revenues grow by 50 percent - Prime Minister Mishustin
Last materials
The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure
China will not change state regulation to buy Russian government bonds
Queen Elizabeth II is unconscious
Top secret NATO documents published on dark web
Two Ukrainian rockets shot down over Russia's Belgorod
Russian oil and gas revenues grow by 50 percent - Prime Minister Mishustin
Ukraine shells and bombs regions that want to join Russia
Killnet hackers declare cyberwar on Japan
Defense24: Poland to attack Russian Navy at Baltic berths if necessary
Russia considers banning childfree concept
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy