Queen Elizabeth II is unconscious

All children of Queen Elizabeth II have arrived in Scotland. Princess Anne arrived at the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II is staying, Princes Edward and Andrew are also heading to Scotland, The Guardian reports.

Earlier, the eldest son of the Queen, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Charles's eldest son Prince William, left for Balmoral. William's wife Kate Middleton and their children stayed in London.

The plane with Princes William and Edward landed in Scotland. Until it was clear who was on the royal plane, the KRF23R was the most followed aircraft on Flightradar.

Prince Charles arrived earlier.

Royal historian Anna Whitelock, speaking to the BBC, said that the recent statement from the Buckingham Palace was indicative of the extreme gravity of the situation. According to Whitelock, the end is not so far away.

People are gathering near Buckingham Palace in London.

Earlier it was reported that doctors expressed concerns about the deteriorating health of British Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was put under medical supervision.

The whole world is watching live whether the Queen has died or not. Curiously, the roadmap for what will happen after her death is written in a special document called Operation London Bridge.

The document is a specific action plan:

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried on the ninth day in Westminster Abbey.

Prince Charles will be declared king the very next day.

His coronation will take place a few months later.

The Queen's personal secretary will be the first to announce her death. The secretary will personally call Prime Minister Liz Truss and report the code word "London Bridge is down," which will mean that the Queen has died.

Afterwards, the news will be remitted to all world agencies.

The BBC will not have the right to announce the news first, as it did after the death of the Queen's father, George VI.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth will mark a historic end to the complex and controversial 20th century. A new historical period will begin, and it will have new heroes, tragedies and victories.

Most British sources are convinced that the Queen's death will be announced in the next coming hours. Sources say that the Queen is unconscious; they are waiting for all the royals to gather at Balmoral.