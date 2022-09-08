Top secret NATO documents published on dark web

Top secret NATO documents were published on the dark web as a result of the cyber attack on the General Staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces, Portuguese publication Diario de Noticias said.

According to the publication, the General Staff was subjected to a large-scale hacker attack, the purpose of which was to steal classified materials. It goes about hundreds of documents.

The Portuguese government learned about the fact of the attack from US intelligence, which found the documents on the darknet and established their origin.

It remains unknown when the attack took place. It was only said that the US embassy reported the attack to the Prime Minister of Portugal back in August. NATO will certainly demand an explanation from Portugal, Diario de Noticias said.

Meanwhile, experts are trying to assess the extent of the damage that the leak caused NATO.