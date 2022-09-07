World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Killnet hackers declare cyberwar on Japan

World

Russian hacker group Killnet has declared war on the Japanese government. Representatives of the association announced the beginning of cyber attacks on Japanese government websites.

Killnet hackers declare cyberwar on Japan

"The entire composition of the Japanese government should turn their attention to the situation in the world. (…) We are not the Russian government and we no longer warn anyone. Today we are declaring war on the Japanese government,” Killnet said in a post on Telegram channel.

In addition, Killnet hackers accused the Japanese government of running an anti-Russian campaign.

The website of Tokyo subway site was one of the first to be attacked by Killnet. 

On September 6, it was reported that Killnet disabled one of the most popular social networks in Japan — Mixi. Prior to that, the hackers attacked the electronic government of Japan, the main tax website of the country and the national payment system JCB.

Killnet cracked down on Japan for its support for Ukraine and its dispute with Russia over the Kuril Islands. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the Japanese authorities imposed sanctions against Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that Moscow would no longer negotiate the peace treaty with Tokyo (the treaty was never concluded after World War II).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason

US President Joe Biden has refused to put Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Experts assume that Biden made such a decision not to ruin relations with Russia completely

Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
World
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
World
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Columnists
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean?
Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads? Mahboob A. Khawaja Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff
Society
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
World
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Columnists
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Last materials
Russia considers banning childfree concept
Turkish President Erdogan: The West supplies scrap metal to Ukraine
Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
Business Insider: Russian fuel sales cover the cost of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy