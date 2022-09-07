Killnet hackers declare cyberwar on Japan

Russian hacker group Killnet has declared war on the Japanese government. Representatives of the association announced the beginning of cyber attacks on Japanese government websites.

"The entire composition of the Japanese government should turn their attention to the situation in the world. (…) We are not the Russian government and we no longer warn anyone. Today we are declaring war on the Japanese government,” Killnet said in a post on Telegram channel.

In addition, Killnet hackers accused the Japanese government of running an anti-Russian campaign.

The website of Tokyo subway site was one of the first to be attacked by Killnet.

On September 6, it was reported that Killnet disabled one of the most popular social networks in Japan — Mixi. Prior to that, the hackers attacked the electronic government of Japan, the main tax website of the country and the national payment system JCB.

Killnet cracked down on Japan for its support for Ukraine and its dispute with Russia over the Kuril Islands. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the Japanese authorities imposed sanctions against Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that Moscow would no longer negotiate the peace treaty with Tokyo (the treaty was never concluded after World War II).