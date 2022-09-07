World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkish President Erdogan: The West supplies scrap metal to Ukraine

World

Turkish President Recep Erdogan accused the West of supplying "old scrap metal” to Ukraine to drag out the conflict.

Turkish President Erdogan: The West supplies scrap metal to Ukraine

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Erdogan said that the West, while declaring military support for Ukraine, ships "stale weapons and scrap metal" to Kyiv. The position of the West is wrong because Western countries provoke Russia, and now they need to look for "ways to overcome the winter season” due to the cessation of gas supplies, he added.

Turkey's position will remain "balanced": Turkey advocates a ceasefire, but understands that there are no prerequisites for such a development.

Erdogan also said that Turkey would simplify the visa regime with Serbia. Aleksandar Vučić said in turn that Serbia was going to buy Bayraktar combat UAVs from Turkey. The deal is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

"Today we talked about expanding cooperation between our ministries of defense, military cooperation, cooperation in the defense industry. I want to say, and we do not hide it, that Serbia plans to buy Bayraktar drones. We know that the whole world wants to buy them, so we are in the line, waiting," Vučić said. "Hopefully, we will be able to implement the deal next year. We will pay much more than previously agreed. Instead of the initially agreed tens of millions of euros, we are ready to move to a figure of several hundreds of millions of euros for Bayraktar drones," the Serbian president said.

During the press conference, Aleksandar Vučić also announced joint Serbia-Turkey paratrooper exercises.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason

US President Joe Biden has refused to put Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Experts assume that Biden made such a decision not to ruin relations with Russia completely

Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
World
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
Columnists
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean?
World
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads? Mahboob A. Khawaja Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff
Columnists
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Society
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Last materials
Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
Business Insider: Russian fuel sales cover the cost of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
At least 65 killed as 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Sichuan
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy