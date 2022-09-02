Russian senator believes Baltic States may cause WWIV to break out

The Baltic countries "are doing everything so that we demilitarize them too", and their leaders may provoke "the fourth (from Napoleon to Hitler) big war in Europe," Russian Senator Andrey Klimov believes.

The actions of the Baltic countries may provoke a "big war" in Europe, Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of the Committee for International Affairs of the Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Baltic neighbors are clearly doing everything so that we demilitarize them too. I'm sure we can. The only problem is that the Baltic political gnomes may still provoke the fourth (from Napoleon to Hitler) big war in Europe,” the senator said.

According to Klimov, Russia "will then have to expand the territory of the special military operation and enter into a real war with a dangerous and multi-faceted external aggressor." Russia has all means for that, he added.

"After 77 years, is it worth it to start a new war with the basically invincible nuclear Russia?” Klimov noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and the European Union were encouraging an anti-Russian campaign in the Baltic countries.

According to her, there are "neo-fascist states being formed on near borders, cultivating the ideology of xenophobia and hatred for everything Russian."

In addition, the Baltic countries advocate visa restrictions for Russian citizens. Estonia already closed its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by the republic on August 18 (a few exceptions were reserved). In August, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry did not rule out that the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland will find a "regional solution" should the EU refuse to outlaw EU visas to Russians.