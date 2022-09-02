World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian senator believes Baltic States may cause WWIV to break out

World

The Baltic countries "are doing everything so that we demilitarize them too", and their leaders may provoke "the fourth (from Napoleon to Hitler) big war in Europe," Russian Senator Andrey Klimov believes.

Russian senator believes Baltic States may cause WWIV to break out

The actions of the Baltic countries may provoke a "big war" in Europe, Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of the Committee for International Affairs of the Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Baltic neighbors are clearly doing everything so that we demilitarize them too. I'm sure we can. The only problem is that the Baltic political gnomes may still provoke the fourth (from Napoleon to Hitler) big war in Europe,” the senator said.

According to Klimov, Russia "will then have to expand the territory of the special military operation and enter into a real war with a dangerous and multi-faceted external aggressor." Russia has all means for that, he added.

"After 77 years, is it worth it to start a new war with the basically invincible nuclear Russia?” Klimov noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and the European Union were encouraging an anti-Russian campaign in the Baltic countries.

According to her, there are "neo-fascist states being formed on near borders, cultivating the ideology of xenophobia and hatred for everything Russian."

In addition, the Baltic countries advocate visa restrictions for Russian citizens. Estonia already closed its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by the republic on August 18 (a few exceptions were reserved). In August, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry did not rule out that the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland will find a "regional solution" should the EU refuse to outlaw EU visas to Russians.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Opinion
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington

The direct intervention of the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance in the Russian special operation in Ukraine will change the course of the operation

Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state
World
Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state
Society
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Hotspots and Incidents
Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
World
There will be no oil supplies: Russia ready to respond to oil price cap idea of the West
Russia
This is how Putin bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev - Video
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Hotspots and Incidents
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Last materials
This is how Putin bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev - Video
Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state
Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
There will be no oil supplies: Russia ready to respond to oil price cap idea of the West
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy