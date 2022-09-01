Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the Ukrainian statehood would be liquidated completely in the future.

Ukraine will no longer exist within its 1991 borders, the official said.

After the victory of the Russian Federation and Ukraine's capitulation, only part of Ukrainian territories will remain. NATO countries will divide them between themselves. The borders with the Russian Federation will be strengthened as much as possible, but the crisis is not going to subside as problems from those territories will continue to arrive, Aksyonov said.

Therefore, the end of the special operation in Ukraine is just the beginning of a very long crisis. Moscow will have to take a lot of effort not to let a powerful enemy grow near its borders, the head of Crimea said.