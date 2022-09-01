World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state

World

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the Ukrainian statehood would be liquidated completely in the future.

Ukraine will no longer exist within its 1991 borders, the official said.

After the victory of the Russian Federation and Ukraine's capitulation, only part of Ukrainian territories will remain. NATO countries will divide them between themselves. The borders with the Russian Federation will be strengthened as much as possible, but the crisis is not going to subside as problems from those territories will continue to arrive, Aksyonov said.

Therefore, the end of the special operation in Ukraine is just the beginning of a very long crisis. Moscow will have to take a lot of effort not to let a powerful enemy grow near its borders, the head of Crimea said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea

Russia will have to show a stringent response to Turkey for its plans to take Crimea

Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Society
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Politics
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
Opinion
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Society
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Last materials
Crimea Governor: Ukraine will never exist anymore as a state
Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
There will be no oil supplies: Russia ready to respond to oil price cap idea of the West
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy