Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus

The fighting on the territory of Ukraine will last for a long time, and soon the fighting will begin in Belarus too, Ukrainian economist Oleg Soskin believes.

"Get ready for all this to last for long. Well, the Belarusians and the residents of Muscovy should get ready for this too. Naturally, there will be such a huge support, because the goal is very simple … The goal is quite clear — to finish off this unfinished Moscow empire … And Belarus too, these are two aggressors," the expert said on his video blog.

He is convinced that Russia will no longer exist and will be divided. The division of the country will take from 10 to 15 years, the nationalist expert predicted.

Soskin believes that now is the time when the Ukrainians should decide for themselves on which of the new territories of the Russian Federation they would like to live and raise their children.

It is worthy of note that Nazi officers used to dream about the collapse of the Soviet Union as well. They had also built castles in the air dreaming of their future on the conquered lands.