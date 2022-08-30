World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus

World

The fighting on the territory of Ukraine will last for a long time, and soon the fighting will begin in Belarus too, Ukrainian economist Oleg Soskin believes.

Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus

"Get ready for all this to last for long. Well, the Belarusians and the residents of Muscovy should get ready for this too. Naturally, there will be such a huge support, because the goal is very simple … The goal is quite clear — to finish off this unfinished Moscow empire … And Belarus too, these are two aggressors," the expert said on his video blog.

He is convinced that Russia will no longer exist and will be divided. The division of the country will take from 10 to 15 years, the nationalist expert predicted.

Soskin believes that now is the time when the Ukrainians should decide for themselves on which of the new territories of the Russian Federation they would like to live and raise their children.

It is worthy of note that Nazi officers used to dream about the collapse of the Soviet Union as well. They had also built castles in the air dreaming of their future on the conquered lands.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
World
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
Andrey Mihayloff Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Russia
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Last materials
Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP
Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory
Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy